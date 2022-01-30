Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $57,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHD opened at $103.00 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

