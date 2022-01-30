Cindicator Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $184,758.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00109383 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

