Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,700 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,397,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 181.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPXGF. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

