Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

CINR traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 176,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $376.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.24%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

