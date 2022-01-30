Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,619 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,992 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

