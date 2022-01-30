CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,046 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.62% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCAC. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CITIC Capital Acquisition by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCAC opened at $8.22 on Friday. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

