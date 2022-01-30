Citigroup Inc. Acquires 10,183 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

OSK opened at $111.87 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

