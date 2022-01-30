Citigroup Inc. Acquires 132,903 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,903 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

