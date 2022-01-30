Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Capri by 113,072.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 291,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 291,728 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of Capri stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.