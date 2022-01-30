Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of Granite Construction worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.