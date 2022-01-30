Citigroup Inc. Buys 22,412 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,412 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 266.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 251,079 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 233,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 73,787 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

