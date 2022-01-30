Citigroup Inc. Buys 34,912 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,012,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,304,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 763,257 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $20.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

