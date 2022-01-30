Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,191 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.81 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.