Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Skyline Champion worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $63.34 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

