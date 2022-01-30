Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after buying an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,219,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,679,000 after buying an additional 104,591 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $158.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.03. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.