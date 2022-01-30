Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTS opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.74. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

