Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,458 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $10,601,399.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,656 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,214. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

