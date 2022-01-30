Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

