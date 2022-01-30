Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 11,969.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.56% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $29,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,240,000 after buying an additional 224,775 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $2,740,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

