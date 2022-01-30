Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 15,428.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $66.21 on Friday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $72.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97.

