Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,558 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

