Citigroup Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.25% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $49.88.

ARCT opened at $22.30 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

