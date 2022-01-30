Citigroup Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 581.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

