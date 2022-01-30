Citigroup Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 209,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 93,912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMED. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $128.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $314.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.