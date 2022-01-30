Citigroup Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after buying an additional 78,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $175.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

