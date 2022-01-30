Citigroup Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $124,000. Amundi bought a new position in Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enstar Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group stock opened at $266.90 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $198.65 and a 1-year high of $269.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

