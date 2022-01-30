Citigroup Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of Vericel worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

VCEL stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,328.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

