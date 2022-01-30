Citigroup Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.30. CRH plc has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $54.54.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

