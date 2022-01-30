Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 998.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

