Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,099 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.