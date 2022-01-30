Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

