Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Citigroup by 102.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after buying an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $273,394,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,784,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 2,892,363 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

