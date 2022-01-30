Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 112.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 408.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 55,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 127.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after buying an additional 1,907,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 79.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,651 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

