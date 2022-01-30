Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 91,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

IOVA stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

