Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,679 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 231,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,309,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100,144 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

