Citigroup Inc. Sells 160,808 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 160,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.