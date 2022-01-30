Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,178 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PVH by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 327,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 174,234 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PVH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in PVH by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PVH by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

