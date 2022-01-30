Citigroup Inc. Sells 171,167 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $163.48. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

