Citigroup Inc. Sells 23,509 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,509 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,388,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIW opened at $34.36 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

