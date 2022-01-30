Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,546 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Green Plains worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Green Plains by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Green Plains by 3.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Shares of GPRE opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

