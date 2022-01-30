Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,828 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $23,412,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $171.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGT. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

