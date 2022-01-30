Citigroup Inc. Sells 29,774 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hilltop worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.1% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 209,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

