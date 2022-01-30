Citigroup Inc. Sells 32,255 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sanmina worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 136,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

