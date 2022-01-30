Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,282 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primerica during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.59 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

