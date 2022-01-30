Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,654 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Avista worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avista stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.