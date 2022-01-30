Citigroup Inc. Sells 57,926 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,926 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 276.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $125.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $104.98 and a 1-year high of $132.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.21.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.