Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,923 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 307.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after buying an additional 26,891 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 85.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.06, for a total transaction of $2,910,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock worth $5,808,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.92. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.