Citigroup Inc. Sells 634,686 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 634,686 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.43 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

