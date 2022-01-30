Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,452 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 328,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,854,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $144.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.