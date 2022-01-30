Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

